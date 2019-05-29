GRANGEVILLE – Heft and help were the words of the day, Tuesday, May 14.
Five Grangeville High School football players stepped up to assist the Idaho County Genealogical Society in moving from its Idaho Street location to its new home on East North Street.
Joey Williams, Nelson Bruzas, Alex Kaschmitter, Quinn Hall and Jason Rose helped move the society’s books, records, furniture and other belonging as a community service.
“They just wanted to give back to the community, and I commend them for that,” said Myrna DeHaas, genealogy society volunteer.
DeHaas said the young men worked hard for more than two hours, lifting heavy boxes and furniture and moving more than three pickup loads across town.
“They were all very polite and I just want to make sure they are recognized for their efforts.”
Details on the move, location and hours of operation will be available in a story in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.