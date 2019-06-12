GRANGEVILLE – The Grangeville Police Department is investigating a June 4 burglary at the Masonic Lodge on the corner of South Hall and West South streets.
According to Police Chief Morgan Drew, the lodge burglary occurred around 10:30 p.m. and was discovered by Sgt. Mike Quintal. Entry was made through an unlocked window. Nothing appeared to have been disturbed or taken, and police are waiting on lodge members on any missing items.
Drew cautions residents to make sure homes and cars are locked on a regular basis.
“While we live in a small town, that in and of itself does not keep us from being victimized by those who are willing to steal from others,” he said. “I would also ask that if someone sees something suspicious that they report it to dispatch right away so that we can look into the matter in a timely manner.”
