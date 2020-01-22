The January meeting of the Grangeville FFA Alumni chapter was called to order at 7 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 13, in the GHS ag classroom, by president Earl Musick. Nine members were present. Members voted to approve the December minutes as e-mailed to the group by Julia McCarthy after the last meeting, and the treasurer’s report as presented by Marie Heckman.
Under old business, members discussed calendar sales, and decided the fundraiser would be a good one to repeat in 2021.
Katie Mosman gave the student update. District CDEs will be held in Moscow on Jan. 24 for Meats, Sales, and Job Interview, as well as the Farm Bureau Young Farmers & Ranchers Discussion Meet. On Jan. 25, students will leave for the chapter leadership retreat in McCall. From there, they will travel to Boise for the Gem State Leadership Retreat, beginning Jan. 27. Also coming up is the Idaho Forest Group tour on Wednesday, Jan. 15. About 100 GHS students will be taking a day to learn about careers at IFG. She also reported that students sold more metal ornaments in December than expected.
Regarding the tractor restoration – it is a new semester so there are now ten students in class. However, they are waiting for the humidity to drop so they can paint. Rick Musick and Eric Forsmann will get the Model M moved to the high school so they can get started on it this week. Rick Musick moved to authorize Katie Mosman to order tires, paint, and wiring supplies; the motion unanimously passed.
Members discussed logistics of working with the Lions Club to feed the caravan of FFA students heading home from State CDEs on June 5.
Under new business, members tabled banquet discussion until the next meeting.
The meeting was adjourned at 7:57 p.m. Our next meeting will be held on Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. in the GHS ag classroom.
~ Julia McCarthy, secretary
