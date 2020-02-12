The February meeting of the Grangeville FFA Alumni chapter was called to order at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, in the GHS ag classroom, by President Earl Musick. Eleven members were present. Julia McCarthy gave the secretary’s report and Brenda Heckman gave the treasurer’s report.
Under Old Business, Alli Kohrman reported that students have been active in competitions and leadership activities. The next student event is District CDEs in Moscow on Feb. 18.
The donated Model M tractor has been moved into the metal shop and the ten students enrolled in the class have been working on taking it apart. Dave Jones at Camas Auto Body came in to help them with some of the body work on the Farmall H.
Under New Business, members discussed the annual FFA banquet to be held in March or April. They also discussed plans for the Farmall H, hoping it will be finished by the end of the semester.
Botany students are remodeling the greenhouse to make more space for hanging baskets and vegetables. The alumni are considering helping them expand the greenhouse to help them meet their growing demand.
The meeting was adjourned at 8 p.m. Our next meeting will be held on March 2 at 7 p.m. in the GHS ag classroom.
- Julia McCarthy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.