The March meeting of the Grangeville FFA Alumni chapter was called to order at 7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 3, in the GHS ag classroom, by president Earl Musick. Eight members were present. Both the secretary’s and the treasurer’s reports were unanimously approved as read.
Under old business, Katie Mosman gave the student update. The first round of sheet metal has arrived in the shop for students to use in class. The tractor class has been working on painting the tin for the Farmall H at Camas Body Shop. A big thanks to Dave Jones for all the help he has provided on this project! Also, thanks to NAPA for helping us obtain the proper parts and paint. In the greenhouse, tomato, pepper, and flower seeds have been started. Upcoming events are Ag Appreciation Day on March 24, State Leadership Convention during spring break, District Forestry & Dairy CDEs in Grangeville at the end of April, the chapter banquet on April 27, and the plant sale on May 9.
Under new business, members discussed the banquet, which is officially scheduled for April 27. The menu will be set between now and April 6. Community members who would like to support the Grangeville FFA Chapter are cordially invited to join us for dinner and announcement of the 2020-21 FFA officer team.
Earl Musick reported that Eric Jungert would like to donate a 1949 or 1950 Farmall M tractor to the FFA program. Thank you, Eric!
The meeting was adjourned at 7:47 p.m. Our next meeting will be held on April 6, at 7 p.m., in the GHS ag classroom.
- Julia McCarthy, secretary
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.