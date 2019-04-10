The seventh meeting of the Grangeville FFA Alumni chapter was called to order at 7:01 p.m., on Monday, April 1, by President Earl Musick in the Grangeville High School ag classroom. Ten members were present. Julia McCarthy presented the secretary’s report. Brenda Heckman presented the treasurer’s report.
Katie Mosman reported that the FFA students have planted and are caring for 150 hanging baskets, as well as a variety of flowers and vegetables in one-gallon pots. All will be available for purchase on Saturday, May 11, in front of Grangeville High School at 9 a.m.
Any who desire to support the Grangeville FFA students are invited to join us at their annual banquet, at 7 p.m., on April 29, in the GHS cafeteria. Dinner is by donation and a number of items will be auctioned, including large metal prints, fabricated metal signs, a hanging basket, and desserts.
Rick Musick reported that the 1948 Farmall H tractor donated by Jack Kummet of JX Excavation has been picked up and is ready for shop students to restore next year.
In the wake of the president’s resignation, members promoted Earl Musick to president. Eric Forsmann was nominated and elected to fill the role of vice president.
We have nearly all of our month sponsorships confirmed for the 2020 classic tractor calendars which we will begin selling in July. Final design will be approved at our next meeting.
Our next event is the FFA banquet on Monday, April 29, at 7 p.m., in the GHS cafeteria. The next meeting will be held Monday, May 6, at 7 p.m., in the GHS ag classroom.
The meeting was adjourned at 8 p.m.
- Julia McCarthy, secretary
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.