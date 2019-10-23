GRANGEVILLE – The Grangeville Senior Citizens Center will host a fund-raiser dinner Saturday, Oct. 26.
The all-you-can eat spaghetti dinner is set for 5 to 8 p.m. at the center, 108 Truck Route, and will include green salad, garlic bread, cupcake and coffee/punch for $7. Music will be by the Old-Time Fiddlers. Call 208-983-2033 for details.
