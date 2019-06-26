Stan Modrell opened the June 17th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Sue Crea said the dinner prayer. Larry Butler was the winner of the free dinner. 64 meals were served at the site and 32 hot meals were home delivered. Guests: Carol Schmidt and her granddaughter, Audrey and Sandy Sisk. Pinochle Winners: Maria, first with 4,560 and Beth Parish, second with 4,340.
Stan Modrell opened the June 19th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Gary Crea offered the dinner prayer. E.G. Akins was the winner of the free dinner. 68 meals were served at the site and 34 hot meals were home delivered. Guests: Carol Schmidt and baby guest of Carol Martin. Pinochle Winners: Nancy Cline, first with 4,520 and Judy Scribner, second with 4,380.
Stan Modrell opened the June 21st meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Barbara Henderson said the dinner prayer. 83 meals were served at the site and 42 hot and 44 frozen meals were home delivered. There were no guests today. Pinochle winners: E.G. Akins, first with 4,500 and Mary Purdy, second with 4,100.
Menu for July 1st: BBQ Chicken, Potato Salad, Fresh Veggies, Apple Pie and Roll.
The Center will be closed July 3rd and 5th to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday.
For information on meals and home deliveries contact the Center at 208-983-2033 or Molly Mizer, 208-816-2065.
