Stanley Modrell opened the Nov. 18th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Gary Crea read the prayer. E.G. Akins was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 33 meals served at the site with 32 meals home delivered. Pinochle winners were John Purdy, 1st-3,520 and E.G. Akins, 2nd-3,360.
Stanley Modrell opened the Nov. 20th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Patsy Myers read the prayer. Gary Crea was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 40 meals served at the site with 32 meals home delivered. Guests today were the Old Time Fiddlers. Pinochle winners were Dolores Kindall, 1st-4,190 and Mary Purdy, 2nd-3,260.
Stanley Modrell opened the Nov. 22nd meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Patsy Myers read the prayer. Sunny Dahler was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 127 meals served at the site with 29 hot meals and 44 frozen meals home delivered. Today’s guests were Bill and Louise Stolz, Aggie Haener, Jim and Jan Hersom, and Ted and Wendy Lindsley. Pinochle winners were Beth Parish, 1st-5,080 and Judy Scribner, 2nd-4,370.
Menu for Dec. 2nd
Beef Stew, Vegetables, Green Salad, Apricots, WW Bun
