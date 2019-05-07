Stan Modrell opened the April 29th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Barbara Henderson said the prayer. Mary Purdy was the winner of the free dinner. 86 meals were served at the site and 37 hot meals were home delivered. Guests: Mary Huntley, Bob Hafer and Chuck Bothwell. Birthdays were celebrated for Molly Mizer and Phil Rowan. Pinochle Winners: Mary Purdy, first with 5,320 and Barbara Henderson, second with 4,580.
Stan Modrell opened the May 1st meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Sue Crea offered the prayer. Esther Nelson won the free dinner drawing. 63 meals were served at the site and 37 hot meals were home delivered. Pinochle Winners: Stan Modrell, first with 3,670 and E.G. Akins, second with 3,220.
Stan Modrell opened the May 3rd meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Gary Crea said the prayer. Esther Nelson was again the winner of the free dinner. 70 meals were served at the site with 31 hot meals and 44 frozen meals home delivered. Guests: Dean Earl, Tammy Stone, Rachel Clark, Willie Cheer, Matt Myers, Jana Myers, Marsha Andrews and Richard Kremer. Pinochle Winners: Carol Martin, first with 4,790 and E.G. Akin, second with 4,000.
Menu for May 10th: Spaghetti, Tossed Green Salad, Peas and Carrots, Apricots and Bread Sticks. (The Fiddlers will be here).
Menu for May 13th: Roast Turkey, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Cranberry Sauce, Mixed Veggies, Fruit Cobbler and Roll.
Menu for May 15th: Hamburger on a Bun, Fries, Lettuce-Tomato-Onion, Cowboy Beans and Peaches.
Don’t forget about our indoor yard sale Saturday, May 18, 8 a.m. ‘til 2 p.m.
