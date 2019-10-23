ORG – SENIOR CITIZENS – ISSUE 43
Dick Seay opened the Oct. 7th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Gary Crea read the prayer. Arlene Puls was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 28 meals home delivered. Pinochle winners were E.G. Akin, 1st-4,950 and Nancy Winkler, 2nd-4,490.
Dick Seay opened the Oct. 9th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Shirley Crane read the prayer. Cory Stowers was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 69 meals served with 27 meals home delivered. Today’s guests were Gene Artry, Gary King and Paucellas Dolsby. Pinochle winners were Mary Purdy, 1st-3,900 and Nancy Cline, 2nd-3,870.
Dick Seay opened the Oct. 11th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Gary Crea read the prayer. Shirley Crane was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 65 meals served with 29 hot meals and 46 frozen meals home delivered. Pinochle winners were E.G. Akins, 1st-4,460 and Mary Purdy, 2nd-4,150. Cribbage players are welcome Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1 p.m.
Stanley Modrell opened the Oct. 14th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Sue Crea read the prayer. Cory was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 48 meals served today. Pinochle winners are Carol Martin, 1st-4,790, and Dolores Kindall, 2nd-3,890. The Grangeville Senior Center Fund-raiser is set for Oct. 26th, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. All you can eat Spaghetti Dinner for $7, which includes spaghetti, green salad, garlic bread, cupcake, and coffee or punch.
Dick Seay opened the Oct. 16th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Sue Crea read the prayer. There were 60 meals served. Today’s guests were the Nez Perce Senior Citizens. Sue Crea shared some jokes and stories with the group. Pinochle winners were Gary Crea, 1st-3,920 and Carol Martin, 2nd-3,080.
Stanley Modrell opened the Oct. 18th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Sue Crea read the prayer. Izzie Hilbert was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 72 meals served with 30 home deliveries. Pinochle winners were Beth Parrish, 1st-4,230 and Maria Camacho, 2nd-4,020.
Menu for Oct. 25th
Salad Bar-Chicken, Ham, Lettuce, Carrots, Celery, Tomatoes, Pickled Beets, Green Peppers, Fresh Fruit, Cottage Cheese, Pasta Salad, Spinach
Menu for Oct. 28th
Lasagna, Green Beans, Carrots, Lettuce Salad, Mandarin Oranges, WW Roll
Menu for Oct. 31st **Happy Halloween**
Mummy Dogs, Hocus Pocus Potatoes, Bewitching Pea Salad, Spooky 5 Bean Salad, Ghoulish Fruit & Jello, WW Roll
