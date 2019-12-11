Stanley Modrell opened the Dec. 2nd meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Gary Crea read the prayer. Nancy Cline was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 49 meals served at the site with 36 meals home delivered. Pinochle winners were Barbara Henderson, 1st-5,000 and John Purdy, 2nd-3,970.
Stanley Modrell opened the Dec. 4th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Patsy Myers read the prayer. Dick Seay was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 48 meals served at the site with 34 meals home delivered. Pinochle winners were Mary Purdy, 1st-4,360 and John Purdy, 2nd-4,310.
Stanley Modrell opened the Dec. 6th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Barbara Henderson read the Prayer. Jim Spengler was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 61 meals served at the site with 34 hot meals and 44 frozen meals home delivered. Today’s guests were John and Cynthia Ridley and Birthday Girl, Charlene Schumacher. Pinochle winners were Barbara Henderson, 1st-3,550 and Beth Parish, 2nd-3,470. Dec. 13th, Everyone is welcome to a Prime Rib luncheon sponsored by Syringa.
Menu for Dec. 11th
Chili or Soup, Cheese and Sour Cream, Green Beans, Lettuce Salad, Pears, WW Roll
Menu for Dec. 13th Sponsored by Syringa Hospital
Prime Rib, Twice Baked Potato, Green Salad, Vegetables, Mixed Fruit, Dinner Roll, Dessert
Menu for Dec. 16th
Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Green Beans, Peaches, WW Dinner Roll
