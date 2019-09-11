Dick Seay opened the Aug. 26 meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Shirley Crane offered the dinner prayer. Marilyn Burris was the winner of the free dinner. 54 meals were served at the site and 36 hot meals were home delivered. There were no guests today. Pinochle Winners: Marilyn Burris, first with 3,610 and Maria Camacho, second.
Stan Modrell opened the Aug. 28 meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Gary Crea led the dinner prayer. EG Akins was the winner of the free dinner drawing. 61 meals were served at the site and 29 meals were home delivered. There were no guests today. Pinochle Winners: EG Akins, first with 3,790 and (tied for second) Stan Modrell and Gary Crea with 3,190.
Stan Modrell opened the Aug. 30 meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Sue Crea offered the dinner prayer. Sharon Newby was the winner of the free dinner. 66 meals were served at the site and 34 hot and 76 frozen meals were home delivered. Guests: Shane & Arlene Puls, Genelle Artz and Sharon Rudy.
Menu for Sept. 6th: BBQ Pulled Pork, Coleslaw, Fresh Fruit, WW Bun.
Menu for Sept. 9th: Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Broccoli, Peach Cobbler, WW Dinner Roll.
Menu for Sept. 11th: Sausage Pizza, Lettuce Salad, Pears.
