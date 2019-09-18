Dick Seay opened the Sept. 6 meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Barbara Essen offered the dinner prayer. Dick Artley was the winner of the free dinner. 64 meals were served at the site and 34 meals were home delivered.
Scott and Norene Zimmerman Burley were todays guests. Would like to wish Dolores Kindall a Happy 80th Birthday. Pinochle Winners: Norene Zimmerman, first with 3,660 and Liz Hauger, second.
Menu for Sept. 18: Brauts, sauerkraut, fresh veggies, carrots, celery, cucumber, tomatos, fruit salad, bun
