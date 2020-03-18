Dick Seay opened the March 9th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Barbara Henderson gave the prayer. Sharon Newby was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 52 meals served at the site with 28 meals home delivered. Pinochle winners were Nancy Winkler, 1st-5,480 and Dolores Kindall, 2nd-5,380.
Lyman Gilmore opened the March 11th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Gary Crea gave the prayer. Suzan Groves was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 41 meals served at the site with 27 meals home delivered. Today’s guests were Larry Bentley and Cathy Bailey. Pinochle winners were Barbara Henderson, 1st-3,970 and Gary Crea, 2nd-3,800.
Dick Seay opened the March 13th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Darlene West gave the prayer. Margaret Knapp was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 58 meals served at the site with 31 hot meals and 33 frozen meals home delivered. Pinochle winners were Barbara Henderson, 1st-4,650 and Stan Modrell, 4,580. We are taking the virus seriously by disinfecting chairs, etc., every day. If anyone wants meals delivered, call before 10 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Menu for March 18th FIDDLERS
Sweet and Sour Chicken, Brown Rice, Veggie Chow Mein, Pears, Cinnamon Roll
Menu for March 20th FIDDLERS
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, Green Beans, Lettuce Salad, Mixed Fruit, Garlic Bread
Menu for March 23rd
Meat loaf, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Green Beans, Peaches, WW Dinner Roll
