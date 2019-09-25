Dick Seay opened the Sept. 9th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, and Shirley Crane said the Prayer. The winner of the free dinner drawing was Doreen Endsley.
There were 63 meals at the site, with 32 meals home delivered. Pinochle winners were Gary Crea, 1st-4,310, Ed Hale, 2nd-3,980.
Dick Seay opened the Sept. 11th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, and Sue Crea said the Prayer. There were 52 meals at the site and 32 meals home delivered. Pinochle winners were Maria Cam, 1st with 4,220 and Nancy Winkler with 3,130.
Dick Seay opened the Sept. 13th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, and Gary Crea said the Prayer. The winner of the free dinner drawing was Doreen Endsley. There were 60 meals at the site, and 31 meals home delivered, with 48 frozen.
The Pinochle winners were Liz Hauger 1st, 4,630, and Nancy Winkler with 2,920.
