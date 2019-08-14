Stan Modrell opened the Aug. 5 meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Shirley Crane offered the dinner prayer. Dick Seay was the winner of the free dinner drawing. 68 meals were served at the site and 35 hot meals were home delivered. We celebrated John & Mary Purdy’s “37” th and they received a Crema gift certificate. Pinochle Winners: Carol Martin, first with 5,380 and Roger Burgess, second with 4,570.
Stan Modrell opened the Aug. 7 meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Sue Crea said the dinner prayer. Alta Clark won the free dinner drawing. 47 meals were served at the site and 32 hot meals were home delivered. Guests were the Seniors from the Riggins Center. Pinochle Winners: Liz Hauger, first with 3,850 and Barbara Henderson, second with 3,300.
Stan Modrell opened the Aug. 9 meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Barbara Henderson gave the dinner prayer. Frank Hausladen was the winner of the free dinner. 72 meals were served at the site and 35 hot and 48 frozen meals were home delivered. Guests: Smokey the Bear for his “75” birthday. Also Frank & Gloria Cranados. Pinochle Winners: Liz Hauger, first with 4,160 and Carol Martin, second with 4,140.
Menu for Aug. 16th: Roast Beef, Mashed Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Peach Cobbler, Dinner Roll and Ice Cream.
Menu for Aug. 19th: Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce, Green Beans, Lettuce Salad and Mixed Fruit.
Menu for Aug. 21st: Oven Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes, Peas & Carrrots, Fresh Fruit and Roll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.