Stan Modrell opened the July 29 meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Barbara Henderson offered the dinner prayer. Glenn Suhr was the winner of the free dinner drawing. 85 meals were served at the site and 38 hot meals were home delivered. We celebrated Lyman Gilmore’s birthday. Carol Martin and Sue Crea shared stories with the group. Pinochle Winners: Nancy Winkler, first with 4,160 and Dolores Kindall, second with 3,930.
Stan Modrell opened the July 31 meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Barbara Essen said the dinner prayer. Sue Crea won the free dinner drawing. 55 meals were served at the site and 34 hot meals were home delivered. No guests today. Pinochle Winners: Barbara Henderson, first with 4,170 and Dolores Kindall, second with 4,070.
Stan Modrell opened the Aug. 2 meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Barbara Henderson gave the dinner prayer. Dolores Kindall won the free dinner drawing. 63 meals were served at the site and 42 hot and 47 frozen meals were home delivered. No guests today. Pinochle Winners: Dolores Kindall, first with 3,850 and Nancy Winkler, second with 3,200.
Menu for Aug. 9th: Chicken Tacos, Lettuce/Tomatoes/Cheese, Refried Beans, Pineapple Salad and Spanish Brown Rice.
Menu for Aug. 12th: Chicken Cacciatore, Spinach Salad, Brown Rice, Pears and Whole Wheat Roll.
Menu for Aug. 14th: Brauts, Sauerkraut, Fresh Veggies, Melon Salad and Bun.
