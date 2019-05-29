Stan Modrell opened the May 20 meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Gary Crea said the prayer. Jim Myers won the free dinner drawing. 72 meals were served at the site and 33 hot meals were home delivered. The Camas Rovers dance group were guests today. Pinochle Winners: Dolores Kindall, first with 4,940 and Barbara Henderson, second with 3,780.
Stan Modrell opened the May 22 meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Barbara Henderson offered the prayer. Donna Wadley was the winner of the free dinner drawing. 32 meals were served on site and 32 hot meals were home delivered. Guests were Brock Smith and Peggy Gallardo. The Old-time Fiddlers entertained us for the last time until next Fall. Pinochle Winners: Barbara Henderson, first with 3,980 and Mary Purdy, second with 3,840.
Stan Modrell opened the May 24 meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Sue Crea said the prayer. Johanna Biggers was the winner of the free dinner. 59 meals were served at the site with 33 hot and 60 frozen meals being home delivered. Guests: Rick and Connie Prall, Lois Hagen, Karen and Dick Boheman and Carla Ketola. Carol Martin shared a joke with the group. Pinochle Winners: Nancy Winkler, first with 6,570 and Carol Martin, second with 4,700.
Menu for May 31st: Chicken Taco Salad, Refried Beans, Fresh Veggies, Pineapple Salad and Cinnamon Roll.
Menu for June 3rd: Baked Fish, Au Gratin Potatoes, Cole Slaw, Peaches and Roll.
Menu for June 5th: Tator Tot Casserole, Tossed Green Salad, Pickled Beets, Pears and Roll.
