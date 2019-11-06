Stanley Modrell opened the Oct. 28th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Gary Crea read the dinner prayer. Nancy Winkler was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 59 meals served at the site with 29 home delivered. Pinochle winners were Carol Martin, 1st-4,550 and Jan Modrell, 2nd-4,290.
Stanley Modrell opened the Oct. 30th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Gary Crea read the prayer. Everett Schaeher was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 82 meals served at the site with 29 meals home delivered. Guests today were the Casper the friendly ghost, Old Time Fiddlers, Wendy the witch, Ike and Mike the scarecrows, and Syringa Hospital and Clinic. Pinochle winners were Judy Scribner, 1st-3,770 and Beth Parish, 2nd-3,740. Everyone had a good time at the Halloween Party.
Stanley Modrell opened the Nov. 1st meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Barbara Henderson read the dinner prayer. Christien Brown was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 63 meals served at the site with 29 hot meals delivered and 48 frozen. Today’s guest was Christien Brown. Roger Burgess shared some stories and jokes with the group. Pinochle winners were Delores Kindall, 1st-5,190 and E.G. Akins, 2nd-5,100. There will be a board meeting Nov. 12, 2019, 9 a.m. at the Senior Center.
Menu for Nov. 6th
Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Green Beans, Peaches, WW Roll
Menu for Nov. 8th
Oven Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Broccoli, Mandarin Oranges, Dinner Roll
Menu for Nov. 11th
Sweet and Sour Chicken, Veggie Chow Mein, Brown Rice, Pears, WW Roll
Menu for Nov. 13th
Potato Bar, Ham, Cheese Sauce, Sour Cream, Pickled Betts, Green Peppers, Olives, Onions, Mixed Fruit, Bread Sticks
