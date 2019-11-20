Stanley Modrell opened the Nov. 4th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, and Barbara Henderson led the dinner prayer. Juanita Seay was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 67 meals at the site with 28 meals home delivered. Today’s guest was birthday girl, Gail Stowers. Carol Martin shared a joke with the group. Pinochle winners were Shirrine Hale, 1st-5,360 and Ed Hale, 2nd-4,500.
Stanley Modrell opened the Nov. 6th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, and Barbara Essen led the dinner prayer. Lyman Gilmore was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 55 meals served at the site with 34 meals home delivered. Guests today were from the Riggins Senior Center. Pinochle winners were Barbara Henderson, 1st-4,780 and Stan Modrell, 2nd-3,230; the winners of the 1000 A’s pot!
Stanley Modrell opened the Nov. 8th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Patsy Myres led the dinner prayer. Gary King was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 72 meals served at the site with 30 hot meals and 46 frozen meals home delivered. Guests today were Edith Mitchell and Jean Nubbe. Pinochle winners were E.G. Akins, 1st-4,500 and Beth Parish, 2nd-3,780.
Menu for Nov. 15th
Hot Roast Beef Sandwich, Boiled Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Peaches, Dinner Roll
Menu for Nov. 18th
Spaghetti/Meat Sauce, Noodles, Green Beans, Lettuce Salad, Mixed Fruit, Garlic Bread
Menu for Nov. 20th
Hot Dog/Bun, Potato Salad, Pickled Beets, Carrots, Celery, Pears
