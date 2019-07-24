Stan Modrell opened the July 15 meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Barbara Henderson said the dinner prayer. Liz Hauger was the winner of the free dinner drawing. 87 meals were served at the site and 34 hot meals were home delivered. There were no guests. Pinochle Winners: Dolores Kindall, first with 6,380 and Stan Modrell, second with 6,120.
Stan Modrell opened the July 15 meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Barbara Essen offered the dinner prayer. The free dinner was won by Denis Long. 52 meals were served at the site and 35 hot meals were home delivered. There were no guests. Pinochle Winners: Maria, first with 3,155 and Carol Martin, second with 3,030.
Stan Modrell opened the July 19 meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Barbara Henderson said the dinner prayer. Carol Asker won the free dinner drawing. 64 meals were served at the site and 36 hot and 48 frozen meals were home delivered. Guests: Karen Whyte, Marlene and Pete Callizo, Bonnie Wisemore and Cynthia Murray. Pinochle Winners: Jane Burgess, first with 4,070 and Nancy Winkler, second with 3,860. There will be a benefit Hamburger Night meal at the Elks Lodge July 26th at 5p.m. to help with financing Meals on Wheels.
Menu for July 26th: Pizza, Tossed Green Salad, Fresh Carrots/Celery and Peaches.
Menu for July 29th: Roast Beef, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Broccol/Cauliflower Mix, Fresh Fruit and Roll.
Menu for July 31st: Chicken Teriyaki, Rice, Veggie Chow Mein, Apricot and Roll.
