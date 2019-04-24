Stan Modrell opened the April 8 meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Gary Crea gave the prayer. Shirley Crane won the free dinner drawing. 76 meals were served at the site and 34 hot meals were home delivered. Guests: Ronnie & Judy DeRamus, Art Moore, Sheila Boyer, guest of Jim & Patsy Myer. Carol Martin shared a joke. Pinochle Winners: Mary Purdy, first with 4,120 and Liz Hauger, second with 3,770.
Stan Modrell opened the April 10 meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Barbara Henderson said the prayer. Cindy Serfoss won the free dinner drawing. 59 meals were served at the site and 30 hot meals were home delivered. Wendy Cnossen was a guest. Carol Martin shared a joke. Pinochle Winners: Mary Purdy, first with 4,260 and Dolores Kindall, second with 3,490.
Stan Modrell opened the April 12 meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Barbara Essen offered the prayer. Liz Hauger won the free dinner drawing. 60 meals were served at the site with 30 hot and 40 frozen meals being home delivered. Today was Sharon Miller’s last day. We celebrated Jeff Schnider’s birthday. Pinochle Winners: Mary Purdy, first with 6,750 and Stan Modrell, second with 5,410.
Stan Modrell opened the April 15 meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Gary Crea led the prayer. Jim Myers was the winner of the free dinner. 84 meals were served at the site and 32 hot meals were home delivered. Mary Huntley was a guest today. Liz Hauger shared a joke with us. Pinochle Winners: Mary Purdy, first with 5,820 and Nancy Winkler, second with 5,350.
Stan Modrell opened the April 17 meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Barbara Henderson offered the prayer. Suzanne Endsley won the free dinner. 70 meals were served at the site and 35 hot meals were home delivered. Pinochle Winners: Mary Purdy, first with 6,130 and Barbara Henderson, second with 5,210. Easter Basket Winners: Gail Stowers, Willy Mizer, James Lawyer, Lainey Mizer, Dolores Kindall, Sammy Mizer, Esther Nelson, Denis Long, Rick Lance, Shirley Crane, Sue Johnson, Helen McLean, Dick Seay, Juanita Seay and Chris Agee.
Stan Modrell opened the April 19 meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Gary Crea said the prayer. Lewis Endsley was the winner of the free dinner. 75 meals were served at the site and 30 hot and 44 frozen meals were home delivered. Guests were Janet & Wayne Gearhard. Pinochle Winners: EG Akins, first with 4,120 and Barbara, second with 3,160. We had an Easter Egg hunt today. Twelve $10.00 certificates from Seasons were given out for the golden eggs.
Menu for April 24th: Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Buttered Beets, Fruit Salad and Roll.
Menu for April 26th: Pizza, Tossed Green Salad, Fresh Carrots & Celery and Pears.
Menu for April 29th: Old-Fashioned Turkey & Noodles, Green Beans, Orange Juice and Fruit Cobbler.
Menu for May 1st: Grilled Tuna & Cheese Sandwich, Tomato Soup, Carrots & Celery and Peaches.
