Stan Modrell opened the June 10 meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Barbara Henderson offered the dinner prayer. Marilyn Burris was the winner of the free dinner drawing. 68 meals were served at the site and 34 hot meals were home delivered. Guests were Larry Essenbarr from Blackfoot and Linda Barrows from Nampa. Pinochle Winners: Barbara Henderson, first with 4,180 and Nancy Cline, second with 4,150.
Stan Modrell opened the June 12 meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Gary Crea said the dinner prayer. Liz Hauger was the winner of the free dinner. 58 meals were served at the site and 30 hot meals were home delivered. There were no guests today. Pinochle Winners: Stan Modrell, first with 3,870 and Gary Crea, second with 3,410.
Stan Modrell opened the June 14 meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Barbara Henderson said the dinner prayer. Carla Ketola was the winner of the free dinner drawing. 75 meals were served at the site and 38 hot and 44 frozen meals were home delivered. Guests were Sharon Clark and Betty Willis. Pinochle Winners: Liz Hauger, first with 5,560 and Barbara Henderson, second with 4960. Liz Hauger and Dolores Kindall won the dime pot with 1000.
Menu for June 21st: Meat Loaf, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Green Beans, Carrot/Raisin/Pineapple Salad, Peaches and Roll.
Menu for June 24th: Chicken Enchiladas, Green Salad, Fruit Cup, Baked Custard and Lemonade.
Menu for June 26th: Pizza, Tossed Green Salad, Fresh Carrots/Celery, Pears and Cookie.
Menu for June 28th: Spaghetti & Meat Sauce, Tossed Green Salad, Fruit Cup and Garlic Bread.
