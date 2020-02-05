Grangeville Senior Citizens - Issue 6
Stanley Modrell opened the Jan. 20th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Patsy Myers gave the prayer. Alta Clark was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 44 meals served at the site with 33 meals home delivered. Pinochle winners were Dolores Kindell, 1st-5,460 and Judy Scribner, 2nd-4,950.
Stanley Modrell opened the Jan. 22nd meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Shirley Crane gave the prayer. Larry Case was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 70 meals served at the site with 32 meals home delivered. Guests were the Old Time Fiddlers and Carol Dohorty gave a talk on Census. Pinochle winners were Ed Hale, 1st-5,590 and Shireene Hale, 2nd-4,880. Ed and Shireene also won the dime pot with 1500 Trump.
Stanley Modrell opened the Jan. 24th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Gary Crea gave the prayer. Tom Satre was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 83 meals served at the site with 34 hot meals and 53 frozen meals home delivered. Jeff Schnider got a new stainless steel work table for the kitchen. Guests were Gary and Darlane Lovell. Pinochle winners were Stan Modrell, 1st-5,420 and Barbara Modrell, 2nd-4,900. Nancy Winkler and Barbara Henderson won the dime pot with 1500 Trump.
Stanley Modrell opened the Jan. 27th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Patsy Myers gave the prayer. Barbara Henderson was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 58 meals served at the site with 33 meals home delivered. There were no guests today. Pinochle winners were E.G. Akins, 1st-3,990 and Dolores Kindall, 2nd-3,700.
Stanley Modrell opened the Jan. 29th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Jeanette Headen gave the prayer. Christine Agee was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 54 meals served at the site with 32 home delivered. Guests were Niles Grimm and Linda Jones. Today was Ester Nelsons birthday. Pinochle winners were Liz Hauger, 1st-4,820 and John Purdy, 2nd-4,540.
Dick Seay opened the Jan. 31st meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Gary Crea gave the prayer. Gary Crea was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 66 meals served at the site with 27 hot meals and 44 frozen meals home delivered. Pinochle winners were Mary Purdy, 1st-7,050 and Dolores Kindall, 2nd-5,500.
Menu for Feb. 5th
Beef or Chicken Taco, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Salsa, Cheese, Sour Cream, Refried Beans, Brown Spanish Rice, Pears
Menu for Feb. 7th
Hamburger Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Peas, Carrots, Mixed Fruit, Roll
Menu for Feb. 10th
Pork Chops, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Mixed Vegetables, Applesauce, WW Roll
