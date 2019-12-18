Stanley Modrell opened the Dec. 9th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Gary Crea read the prayer. Johanna Biggers was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 59 meals served at the site with 39 meals home delivered. Roger Burgess shared some jokes with the group. Pinochle winners were Lazelle Hauger, 1st-5,400 and Barbara Henderson, 2nd-5,160.
Stanley Modrell opened the Dec. 11th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Shirley Crane read the prayer. John Purdy was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 38 meals served at the site with 34 meals home delivered. Today’s guest was Paulene Dolsby from Riggins. Pinochle winners were John Purdy, 1st-4,430 and Stan Modrell, 2nd-4,050.
Stanley Modrell opened the Dec. 13th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Gary Crea read the prayer. There were 181 meals served at the site with 50 hot meals and 44 frozen meals home delivered. Today’s guests were Syringa Hospital members who put on the Christmas Dinner and the Old-Time Fiddlers. Pinochle winners were Shiree Hale, 1st-50 and Dolores Kindall, 2nd-49. Thank you to the Syringa Hospital for serving dinner and the door prizes. Also, thank you to everyone who came and for your lovely donations.
Menu for Dec. 18th
Chicken Alfredo, Mixed Vegetables, Lettuce Salad, Mandarin Oranges, BreadSticks
Menu for Dec. 20th
Pork Chop, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Broccoli, Mixed Fruit, Dinner Roll
Menu for Dec. 23rd “Christmas Dinner”
Ham or Roast Beef, Scalloped Potatoes, Green Beans, Peaches, WW Dinner Roll, Dessert
