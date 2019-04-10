Stan Modrell opened the April 1 meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Shirley Crane said the prayer. Sonia Dalgliesh was the winner of the free dinner drawing. 59 meals were served at the site and 35 hot meals were home delivered. We had no guests today. Shirley Crane shared a joke with us. Pinochle Winners: Dolores Kindall, first with 4,370 and Mary Purdy, second with 4,230.
Stan Modrell opened the April 3 meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Gary Crea said the prayer. Johanna Biggers was the winner of the free dinner drawing. 60 meals were served at the site and 38 hot meals were home delivered. Guests were: Riggins Seniors, Tamera Bettanin and Josephine Schacher. Carol Martin and Sue Crea shared jokes and stories with us. Pinochle Winners: Liz Hauger, first with 4,580 and Nancy Cline, second with 3,800.
Stan Modrell opened the April 5 meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Sue Crea said the prayer. Juanita Seay was the winner of the free dinner drawing. 50 meals were served at the site with 38 hot and 48 frozen meals being home delivered. Guests were Gene and Judy Dandliker. Carol Martin and Bob Talbott shared stories and jokes. Pinochle Winners: Mary Purdy, first with 4,070 and John Purdy, second with 3,920.
Menu for April 12th: Spaghetti, Tossed Green Salad, Peas and Carrots, Apricots, Breadsticks and Cookie.
Menu for April 15th: Roast Turkey, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Cranberry Sauce, Mixed Veggies, Fruit Cobbler and Roll.
Menu for April 17th: Chinese Stir Fry, Rice, Cucumbers in Vinegar, Peaches and Cookie. (The Fiddlers will entertain this day).
