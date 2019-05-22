Stan Modrell opened the May 13 meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Gary Crea offered the prayer. Jeanette Cox was the winner of the free dinner drawing. 84 meals were served at the site and 34 hot meals were home delivered. We celebrated Jane Burgess’ birthday. Liz Hauger shared a joke with us. Pinochle Winners: Carol Martin, first with 5,040 and Beth Parish, second with 4,850.
Stan Modrell opened the May 15 meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Barbara Henderson said the prayer. Sunny Dahler won the free dinner. 60 meals were served at the site and 32 hot meals were home delivered. We celebrated Nancy Winkler’s birthday with the Old-Time Fiddlers entertaining. Pinochle Winners: Stan Modrell, first with 4,110 and Mary Purdy, second with 4,090.
Stan Modrell opened the May 17 meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Sue Crea offered the prayer. The free dinner was won by Agnes Lothspeich. 106 meals were served at the site with 33 hot and 40 frozen meals home delivered. The Old-Time Fiddlers entertained. Roger Burgess shared a joke with the group. Pinochle Winners: Mary Purdy, first with 4,080 and Roger Burgess second.
Menu for May 24th: Pizza, Tossed Green Salad, Fresh Carrots & Celery and Pears.
Closed Memorial Day May 27th.
Menu for May 29th: Beef Chow Mein Stir Fry, Fried Rice, Green Beans, Peaches and Roll.
Menu for May 31st: Chicken Taco Salad, Refried Beans, Fresh Veggies, Pineapple Salad and Cinnamon Roll.
