Dick Seay opened the Feb. 3rd meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Patsy Myers gave the prayer. Sharon Newby was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 63 meals served at the site with 36 meals home delivered. Dolores Kindall shared some jokes and stories with the group. Pinochle winners were Dick Seay, 1st-4,260 and Nancy Cline, 2nd-3,570.

Dick Seay opened the Feb. 5th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Shirley Crane gave the prayer. John Purdy was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 49 meals served at the site with 33 meals home delivered. Pinochle winners were Lazelle Hauger, 1st-3,690 and E.G. Akins, 2nd-3,500.

Stanley Modrell opened the Feb. 7th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Patsy Myers gave the prayer. Rocky Taylor was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 76 meals served at the site with 32 hot meals and 40 frozen meals home delivered. Today was Johanna Biggers birthday. Pinochle winners were Shireene Hale, 1st-3,160 and Carol Martin, 2nd-3,070.

Menu for Feb. 12th

Chicken Alfredo, Noodles, Broccoli, Mixed Fruit, Cinnamon Roll

Menu for Feb. 14th VALENTINE’S DAY

Roast Beef, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Mixed Vegetables, Dinner Roll, Peaches, Dessert

Menu for Feb. 17th

Chicken Pot Pie, Three Bean Salad, Lettuce Salad, Peaches

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.