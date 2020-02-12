Dick Seay opened the Feb. 3rd meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Patsy Myers gave the prayer. Sharon Newby was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 63 meals served at the site with 36 meals home delivered. Dolores Kindall shared some jokes and stories with the group. Pinochle winners were Dick Seay, 1st-4,260 and Nancy Cline, 2nd-3,570.
Dick Seay opened the Feb. 5th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Shirley Crane gave the prayer. John Purdy was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 49 meals served at the site with 33 meals home delivered. Pinochle winners were Lazelle Hauger, 1st-3,690 and E.G. Akins, 2nd-3,500.
Stanley Modrell opened the Feb. 7th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Patsy Myers gave the prayer. Rocky Taylor was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 76 meals served at the site with 32 hot meals and 40 frozen meals home delivered. Today was Johanna Biggers birthday. Pinochle winners were Shireene Hale, 1st-3,160 and Carol Martin, 2nd-3,070.
Menu for Feb. 12th
Chicken Alfredo, Noodles, Broccoli, Mixed Fruit, Cinnamon Roll
Menu for Feb. 14th VALENTINE’S DAY
Roast Beef, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Mixed Vegetables, Dinner Roll, Peaches, Dessert
Menu for Feb. 17th
Chicken Pot Pie, Three Bean Salad, Lettuce Salad, Peaches
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.