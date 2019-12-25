Stanley Modrell opened the Dec. 16th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Shirley Crane read the prayer. Sharon Newby was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 55 meals served at the site with 33 meals home delivered. Pinochle winners were Gary Crea, 1st-5,320 and Mary Purdy, 2nd-4,580.
Stanley Modrell opened the Dec. 18th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Patsy Myers read the prayer. Peggy Dorf was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 47 meals served at the site with 30 meals home delivered. Today’s guests were the Old Time Fiddlers. Pinochle winners were Mary Purdy, 1st and John Purdy, 2nd.
No Meal Dec. 25th
MERRY CHRISTMAS!
No Meal Dec. 27th
Menu for Dec. 30th
Spaghetti, Green Beans, Lettuce Salad, Mixed Fruit, Dinner Roll
No Meal Jan. 1st
HAPPY NEW YEAR!
