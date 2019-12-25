Stanley Modrell opened the Dec. 16th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Shirley Crane read the prayer. Sharon Newby was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 55 meals served at the site with 33 meals home delivered. Pinochle winners were Gary Crea, 1st-5,320 and Mary Purdy, 2nd-4,580.

Stanley Modrell opened the Dec. 18th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Patsy Myers read the prayer. Peggy Dorf was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 47 meals served at the site with 30 meals home delivered. Today’s guests were the Old Time Fiddlers. Pinochle winners were Mary Purdy, 1st and John Purdy, 2nd.

No Meal Dec. 25th

MERRY CHRISTMAS!

No Meal Dec. 27th

Menu for Dec. 30th

Spaghetti, Green Beans, Lettuce Salad, Mixed Fruit, Dinner Roll

No Meal Jan. 1st

HAPPY NEW YEAR!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.