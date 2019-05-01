Stan Modrell opened the April 22 meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Barbara Henderson said the prayer. Mary Huntley was the winner of the free dinner. 57 meals were served at the site and 30 hot meals were home delivered. Guests were Spike and Peggy Dorf and Mary Huntley. Pinochle Winners: Liz Hauger, first with 4,680 and Mary Purdy, second with 4,070.
Dick Seay opened the April 24 meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Gary Crea said the prayer. Jerry Johnson won the free dinner drawing. 65 meals were served at the site and 28 hot meals were home delivered. There were no guests today. Pinochle Winners: Dick Seay, first with 4,710 and Liz Hauger, second with 4,160.
Stan Modrell opened the April 26 meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Barbara Henderson said the prayer. Maria Camacho was the winner of the free dinner. 71 meals were served at the site and 32 hot and 40 frozen meals were home delivered. We celebrated Cory Stowers’ birthday. Guests were Rikki & John Spinner. Pinochle Winners: Liz Hauger, first with 4,970 and Stan Modrell, second with 4,320.
Menu for May 3rd: Lasagna, Green Beans, Tossed Vegetable Salad, Mixed Fruit and Garlic Bread.
Menu for May 6th: Pulled BBQ Pork Sliders, Cole Slaw, Baked Beans and Apple Crisp.
Menu for May 8th: Chicken Pot Pie, Tossed Vegetable Salad, Mandarin Oranges and Cinnamon Roll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.