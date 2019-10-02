Dick Seay opened the Sept. 23rd meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. Gary Crea read the prayer. The winner of the free dinner drawing was Shirley Crane. There were 54 meals served at the site with 33 meals home delivered. Guests this week were Bonnie and Patti Brouwer. Pinochle winners were Mary Purdy, 1st with 4,550 and Dick Seay, 2nd with 4,360.
Dick Seay opened the Sept. 25th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. Shirley Crane read the prayer. The winner of the free dinner drawing was Barbara Henderson. There were 69 meals served at the site with 29 meals home delivered. Pinochle winners this week were Marilyn Burris, 1st with 5,060 and Liz Hauger, 2nd with 3,330.
Dick Seay opened the Sept. 27th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. Gary Crea read the prayer. Lezelle Hauger was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 87 meals served at the site with 30 meals home delivered. Guests this week were Area Agency on Aging from Lewiston and Boise with a presentation on services. We thank them for all their information. Pinochle winners were Roger Burgess, 1st with 2,500, and John Purdy, 2nd with 2,250.
Menu for Oct. 2nd
Ham, Bacon/Hashbrowns
Veggie Scrambled Eggs Bake
Pancakes
Biscuits & Sausage Gravy
Menu for Oct. 4th
Baked Fish
Potatoes
Coleslaw
Mixed Fruit WW Bun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.