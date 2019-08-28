Stan Modrell opened the Aug. 12 meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Barbara Essen offered the dinner prayer. Glenn Suhr won the free dinner drawing. 66 meals were served at the site and 31 hot meals were home delivered. Guests: Art Moore and Sheila Boyer. Pinochle Winners: Barbara Henderson was first and Carol Martin was second.
Stan Modrell opened the August 14 meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Barbara Henderson said the dinner prayer. Izzie Hilbert was the winner of the free dinner. 41 meals were served at the site and 33 hot meals were home delivered. No guests today. Pinochle Winners: Stan Modrell, first with 9,180 and Liz Hauger, second with 8.820.
Stan Modrell opened the Aug. 16 meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Barbara Henderson said the dinner prayer. Joyce Pottala was the winner of the free dinner drawing. 90 meals were served at the site and 32 hot and 48 frozen meals were home delivered. Guests: Tessa Darr, Karen Whyte, Gail, Janene Alley, Don Travis. Lucas Campbell won a Blue Ribbon at the fair for biscuits. Pinochle Winners: Liz Hauger, first with 4,860 and Barbara, second with 4,060.
Menu for Aug. 23rd: Salad Bar-Chicken/Ham, Vegetables, Pickled Beets, Fresh Fruit, Cottage Cheese, Pasta Salad and Spinach.
Menu for Aug. 26th: Chicken Parmesan, Lettuce Salad, Carrots, Apple Cobbler and Roll.
Menu for Aug. 28th: Stir Fry (Beef, Peppers, Onions, Carrots, Zucchini), Peaches and WW Roll.
