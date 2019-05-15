Stan Modrell opened the May 6th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Gary Crea said the prayer. Glenn Suhr was the winner of the free dinner. 64 meals were served at the site and 33 hot meals were home delivered. We celebrated Willene Lance’s birthday. Carol Martin shared a joke. Pinochle Winners: E.G, first with 3,860 and Nancy Cline second with 3,730.
Stan Modrell opened the May 8th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Barbara Henderson offered the prayer. Sunny Dahler won the free dinner drawing. 70 meals were served at the site and 28 hot meals were home delivered. The Riggins Seniors were our guests. Pinochle Winners: Nancy Cline, first witih 5,010 and Mary Purdy, second with 4,600.
Stan Modrell opened the May 10 meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Barbara Henderson said the prayer. Roy Powell won the free dinner. 57 meals were served at the site and 33 hot and 48 frozen meals were home delivered. We celebrated Kay Hazelbaker’s birthday. Pinochle Winners: Dolores Kindall, first with 3,700 and Stan Modrell, second with 3,720.
Menu for May 17th: Salad Bar, Turkey or Ham, Spinach Strawberry Salad, Fruit Salad and Bread Pudding.
Menu for May 20th: Hot Roast Beef Sandwich, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Pea Salad and Pears.
Menu for May 22: Baked Chicken, Creamed Potatoes and Peas, Carrots, Apricots and Roll. The Fiddlers will entertain today.
