Stan Modrell opened the May 29th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Sue Crea said the prayer. John Raynor was the winner of the free dinner drawing. 62 meals were served at the site and 32 hot meals were home delivered. Guests: Don & Marilyn Burris celebrating their 50th anniversary. Pinochle Winners: Carol Martin, first with 4,670 and Gary Crea, second with 3,940.
Stan Modrell opened the May 31st meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Barbara Henderson offered the prayer. Ronda Clovis won the free dinner drawing. 58 meals were served at the site and 33 hot and 44 frozen meals were home delivered. Pinochle Winners: Stan Modrell, first with 4,190 and EG second with 4,090.
Stan Modrell opened the June 3rd meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Sue Crea offered the dinner prayer. Sue was also the winner of the free dinner drawing. 68 meals were served at the site and 32 hot meals were home delivered. No guests today. Pinochle Winners: Beth Parrish, first with 5,360 and Nancy Winkler, second with 4,080.
Stan Modrell opened the June 5th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Gary Crea said the dinner prayer. Doreen Endsley was the winner of the free dinner. 54 meals were served at the site. Guests were from the Riggins Senior Center. Pinochle Winners: Maria Camacho, first with 4,700 and Carol Martin, second with 4,410.
Stan Modrell opened the June 7th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Gary Crea said the dinner prayer. Kim Hinkson won the free donner drawing. 71 meals were served at the site and 33 hot and 44 frozen meals were home delivered. Carol Martin shared a story. Pinochle Winners: Dolores Kindall, first with 5,760 and John Purdy, second with 4,290.
Menu for June 12th: Ham, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Mixed Veggies, Green Salad, Fruit Cup and Roll.
Menu for June 14th: (Flag Day) BBQ Chicken, Potato Wedges, Broccoli/Cauliflower, Tossed Green Salad , Orange Wedge and Roll.
Menu for June 17th: Salad Bar (Turkey/Ham), Sliced Tomatoes, Green Salad, Potato Salad and Apple Bread Pudding.
Menu for June 19th: Oven Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Green Beans, Carrot & Celery Sticks, Peaches and Roll.
All meals are served with milk and butter or margarine. For information on meals and home deliveries contact the Center, 208-983-2033 or 208-816-2065.
