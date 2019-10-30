Stanley Modrell opened the Oct. 21st meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Gary Crea led the prayer. Mark Sizemore was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 66 meals served on site with 29 home delivered. Today’s guest was Steven Crane.
Stanley Modrell opened the Oct. 23rd meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Barbara Henderson read the prayer. Liz Hauger was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 62 meals served on site with 32 home delivered. Today’s guests were Lyle and Shala Rowan, Marshall Hickman and Pauline Sanderson. Pinochle winners were Gary Crea, 1st-3,850 and Stanley Modrell, 2nd-3,810.
Menu for Nov. 1st
Baked Fish, Au Gratin Potatoes, Coleslaw, Mixed Fruit, WW Bun
Menu for Nov. 4th
Ham, Scalloped Potatoes, Peas & Carrots, Apple Sauce, WW Roll
