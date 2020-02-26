Stanley Modrell opened the Feb. 17th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Barbara Henderson gave the prayer. There were 53 meals served at the site with 32 home delivered. Today was Charley Spengler’s birthday. Pinochle winners were Barbara Henderson, 1st-4,360 and Maria Camacho, 2nd-4,040.
Stanley Modrell opened the Feb. 19th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Patsy Meyer gave the prayer. Nancy Cline was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 65 meals served at the site with 31 meals home delivered. Today’s guests were the Old Time Fiddlers and visitor Matt Soribner. Carol Martin shared some stories with the group. Pinochle winners were Dolores Kindall, 1st-4,740 and Nancy Cline, 2nd-4,640.
Stanley Modrell opened the Feb. 21st meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Barbara Henderson gave the prayer. Roy Powll was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 30 hot meals and 48 frozen meals home delivered. Today’s guests were Barbara and Bernie DeHaas and the Old Time Fiddlers. Today was also E.G. Akins birthday. Pinochle winners were Liz Hauger, 1st-3,630 and Carol Martin, 2nd-3,090.
Menu for Feb. 26th
Tuna Mac and Cheese, Broccoli, Cole Slaw, Mixed Fruit, WW Dinner Roll
Menu for Feb. 28th
Salad Bar, Chicken or Ham, Lettuce, Carrots, Celery, Tomatoes, Pickled Beets, Green Peppers, Fresh Fruit, Cottage Cheese, Potato Salad, Pasta Salad, Bread Sticks
