4-H club paints fire hydrants for community service

Most Popular
Articles
- Michael (Ekim) Albert Nuxoll, 61, Cottonwood
- Jackson gets jail time, fines for felony battery on officer
- Scheibe relieved of superintendent duties
- Prairie inks new boys basketball head coach Wolter
- Law enforcement seeks three Kamiah residents believed to be in danger
- Rehire Vincent Martinez
- Four candidates vie for Border Days royalty 2020
- Riggins News: ‘River Eats’ opens on Main Street
- It's Your Business: Department of Labor not renewing E. Main St. lease in Grangeville
- Log home a total loss from Monday morning fire
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Border Days is here! Events run July 4 through 6
- Governor declares 2020 census a ‘top priority’
- Glenwood-Adams intersection repair approved
- Thanks to Border Days Committee, Cash and Carry to furnish eggs for Super Toss
- Border Days 2019: 108th annual rodeo starts Thursday
- Howard takes on United Methodist pastorate
- Free Press, Shopper bookkeeper retires after 19 years on the job
- It’s Your Business: Scuba diving class set for July 13
News and information from our community partners
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 3
-
Jul 4
-
Jul 4
-
Jul 4
-
Jul 4
-
Jul 4
-
Jul 4
-
Jul 5
-
Jul 5
-
Jul 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.