Halloween events set

From the annual Idaho County Courthouse Trunk or Treat to Kamiah's costume contest, Halloween-related events are happening all over Idaho County in the next couple of days.
Trick-or-treat at Grangeville Health and Rehab
GRANGEVILLE – Trick-or-treaters are invited to stop by Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, to show off their costumes and receive treats.
Trick-or-treaters invited to Advanced Welding
GRANGEVILLE – Trick-or-treaters are invited to Advanced Welding, U.S. Highway 95 just outside of Grangeville, on Halloween, Oct. 31, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Nazarene church sets harvest party
GRANGEVILLE – Grangeville Church of the Nazarene, 515 W. N. 2nd Street, will host a harvest party Thursday, Oct. 31, 4-7:30 p.m. Hot dogs and chili, cocoa, games and treats for the kids will be available. Everyone is welcome.
Participants, donations sought for Idaho County Trunk or Treat
GRANGEVILLE – The annual Idaho County Courthouse Trunk or Treat Halloween event will be Thursday, Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m. Organizers are seeking businesses and other organizations to participate in the event. Donations of candy for the event are also welcome.
For information or to reserve a spot, contact Monica or ManDee at 208-983-1100.
Safe trick-or-treat event set for Cottonwood
COTTONWOOD – “Emergency Services Safe Trick-or-Treat” will take place at the upper parking lot of St. Mary’s Church and they will be serving food and goodies 4-8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31. Everyone is welcome.
Calling all ghosts and goblins, pirates and princesses, clowns and comic book characters! It’s almost time to don your costumes, work up your courage, and come brave our annual “St. Scary’s Haunted Housepital!” This year, the event will be held in the Cottonwood Community Hall.
Kamiah costume contest, trick-or-treating set for Oct. 31
KAMIAH – The Kamiah Chamber of Commerce will offer Main Street trick-or-treating and a costume contest Thursday, Oct. 31.
Line up for the Halloween parade at 4:15 p.m. on Main Street in front of the firehouse. Trick-or-treat at Kamiah businesses. Costume awards will be given in the following categories: silliest, scariest, most creative, cutest and most unusual.
Freedom Northwest pumpkin carving contest
KAMIAH – Freedom Northwest Credit Union in Kamiah is hosting a pumpkin carving contest. Three $500 prizes are available for the best Halloween themed pumpkin, the best Freedom Northwest themed pumpkin and the most creative/original pumpkin. Submit photos by midnight Wednesday, Oct. 31. Go to www.facebook.com/FNCU or e-mail to marketing@fnwcu.org.
