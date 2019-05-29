With each passing year, the local Cancer Assistance & Recovery Effort remains a strong organization in our area’s small towns. The ICARE project has helped 257 people and issued $120,650 in 20 different communities. The effort is something ALL supporters of ICARE can be proud to be a part of!
While continuing to help your friends, neighbors & families in small Clearwater River communities, the heartfelt organization constantly strives to make sure funds are available to anyone undergoing treatment for cancer. Each year contributions have been received from many various sources and locations! People give in memory of loved ones, in honor of someone's birthday, donation drives, bowling tournaments and more. Area school organizations/events, credit unions, banks, businesses, church groups, and Rebecca lodges support ICARE. Along with the many group & individual supporters, several grants have been applied for and received and many people volunteer their time and effort to keep ICARE strong.
Various community events are held in effort to support the ICARE project. Read that first paragraph again…... “257 people helped and $120,650 issued in 20 different communities.” You are making a difference!
If you'd like to give a gift that keeps on giving, consider the ICARE project, attend any events in your area and remember ICARE helps!
More information: 208-476-5971. Contributions: ICARE, Inc. c/o 2134 Canyon Ck Rd, Orofino, ID 83544.
Dee Crane
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.