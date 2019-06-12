COTTONWOOD -- The annual Idaho County 4-H Spring Livestock Show was held Saturday, June 8, at the Idaho County Fairgrounds in Cottonwood.
The day began with weighing-in the market lambs and market goats. 4-H members participated in the Livestock Judging Contest followed by Fitting and Showing and Quality classes for beef steers, breeding beef, market goats, and market lamb. Educational clinics were also held for dogs, poultry, and rabbit project members.
Results:
Lamb fitting and showing: junior grand champion – Rylee Walters, junior reserve – Amaya Hammatt; intermediate grand champion – Natalie Goeckner, int. reserve – Isabella Walsh; senior grand champion – Paige Layman, senior reserve – Taylor Bransford; overall grand champion – Paige Layman and overall reserve – Natalie Goeckner.
Lamb quality: grand champion – Natalie Goeckner; reserve – Paige Layman.
Breeding ewe quality: grand champion – Brooke Bennett.
Goat fitting and showing: grand champion – Elizabeth Severns, reserve – Miranda Klapprich.
Market goat quality: grand champion – Miranda Klapprich, reserve – Rose Sherrer.
Beef fitting and showing: junior grand champion – Kane McIntire, junior reserve – Halee Rowland; intermediate grand champion – Riley Enneking, int. reserve – Chloe Rowland; senior grand champion – Sydney Rylaarsdam, senior reserve – Hope Schwartz; overall grand champion – Sydney Rylaarsdam, overall reserve – Hope Schwartz.
Beef quality: grand champion – Laney Forsmann, reserve – Sydney Rylaarsdam.
Beef breeding quality: grand champion – Sydney Rylaarsdam.
Livestock judging contest: top beef judge – Mason Klapprich; top sheep judge – Dani Sonnen; top overall judge – Dani Sonnen.
