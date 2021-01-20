University of Idaho Extension is offering: “Introduction to Small-Scale Grass-Fed Beef Production for the Rural Landowner,” on Thursday, Jan. 21, 6-8:30 p.m. The presentation is by Bill Warren and Jim Church, University of Idaho Extension.
This program is designed for beginner and intermediate level small-scale cattle producers who want to produce grass-fed beef on their pastures and rangelands. Grass-fed beef is growing in popularity and provides another avenue for realizing an economic return from rural property. Well-managed grazing can also improve the condition of pasture, forest and rangeland, such as reducing fine fuel loads that reduce the risk of wildfire.
To register call 208-476-4434 or e-mail: clearwater@uidaho.edu.
