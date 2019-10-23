KOOSKIA – The Kooskia Saddliers will hold their annual fall dinner and potluck Sunday, Nov. 3, 3 p.m., at Gateway Christian Fellowship ECO Presbyterian Church, at the corner of Broadway & Idaho Streets (downstairs), Kooskia. Members will provide the meal and anyone else attending can bring a side dish to share.
