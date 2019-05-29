This will be the 5th year we have hosted a potluck and music community gathering at 123 Little Cedar Rd, Kendrick. The physical location is the second house on Three Bear Road between Southwick and Cavendish. For the last three years we have joined ICARE to help raise funds for the upper Clearwater cancer patients. To date this event has raised over $2,000.
The Marek Hootenanny is free to attend. All proceeds from the live and silent auctions benefit ICARE. Rosan Monaghan has donated a beautiful queen-size white quilt with a pattern in a variety of colors in 2" squares. It is a live auction item. We have a BBQ basket worth over $200 that we are selling $5 raffle tickets on. The meat is a barbecue bundle from C and L Locker of Moscow. The winning ticket will be drawn at the June 8 event.
There will be a huge variety of silent auction items to choose from. Beargrass will be organizing the jam session which is open to all area musicians. Bring a lawn chair, a potluck to share at noon, and your musical instrument if you plan to join the jam.
Call Tom/Gayle Marek at 208-289-4891 for information.
- Gayle Marek
