Mariel Arnzen opened the June 4 meeting of the Pioneer Seniors Citizens with the Pledge of Allegiance and Joe Didier led the dinner prayer.
There were 38 meals served with 21 home deliveries.
Buddy Hood won the free dinner.
There were no visitors.
There was also no Bingo played this week.
Door prize winners were Sally Duman, Margie Schumacher, Mary Ann Kuther, Norma Schumacher, Anna Gehring, Tom Terhaar.
The minutes from the May 7 meeting were read and approved. Chair cushions were discussed and have been taken to the Craigmountain Senior Citizen Center in Winchester. Officers were elected to one-year terms. They were Mariel Arnzen, president; Chris Maestas, vice-president; Sally Duman, secretary and Katie Remacle, treasurer.
The secretary will have get-well and sympathy cards available at senior meal dates. Let an officer know if one is needed.
By-laws were discussed. Officers will review them and present any changes at a future meeting for approval.
Submitting the annual report to the secretary of state was discussed.
Come join us for a meal every Tuesday for a small donation at the Pioneer Senior Center in the Cottonwood Community Hall basement. Meals are served at 12 noon.
Menu for June 18:
Pork and Apple Hot Dish, California Blend Veggies, Rice Pilaf, Pears.
To order meals delivered, call City Hall at 208-962-3231.
