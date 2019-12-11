Mariel Arnzen opened the December 3 meeting of the Pioneer Senior Citizens with the Pledge of Allegiance and also led the dinner prayer. Patricia Sodergren was a guest this week.
There were 28 meals served with 15 takeouts. Gladys Sonnen won the free dinner. Sally Duman shared a joke with the group. The annual meeting will be held the first Tuesday in January. This will include election of officers.
Kris Ricksecker and Gladys Sonnen split the nickel Bingo pot. Ricksecker and Vera Holthaus split the BING pot. Sally Duman won the blackout. Door prize winners were Barbara Rehder, Kris Ricksecker, Ralph Sprute, Patricia Sodergren, Marge Lamb and Joanne Sonnen.
Seniors wanting to go to Lewiston to shop or doctor’s appointments and don’t want to drive, call Coast driver Katie Manifold at 509-397-2935. Come join us for a meal every Tuesday for a small donation at the Pioneer Senior Center in the Cottonwood Community Hall basement. Meals are served at 12 noon.
Meal for Dec. 17
Pork Chops with Seasoned Potatoes, Green Beans, Applesauce, Whole Wheat Roll.
To order meals delivered, call City Hall at 208-962-3231.
