Mariel Arnzen opened the June 25th meeting of the Pioneer Seniors Citizens with the Pledge of Allegiance and also led the dinner prayer.
The next business meeting of the Pioneer Senior Citizens will be Tuesday, August 6th.
There were 33 meals served with 22 home deliveries.
Ivan Nuxoll won the free dinner.
Visiting were Tyler and Jennifer Sonnen.
Katie Remacle won the nickel Bingo pot. Marianne Wren won the BING pot and Agnes Forsman-Hill won the blackout.
Door prize winners were Lloyd Nuxoll, Katie Remacle, Margie Schumacher, Sharalyn Forsmann, Mark Tacke and Elaine Schumacher.
Seniors wanting to go to Lewiston to shop or doctor’s appointments and don’t want to drive, call Coast driver Katie Manifold at 509-397-2935.
Come join us for a meal every Tuesday for a small donation at the Pioneer Senior Center in the Cottonwood Community Hall basement. Meals are served at 12 noon.
Menu for July 9
Hamburgers with Fixins’, Potato Salad, Sliced Tomatoes, Apricots.
To order meals delivered, call City Hall at 208-962-3231.
