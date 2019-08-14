Mariel Arnzen opened the August 6 meeting of the Pioneer Senior Citizens with the Pledge of Allegiance and Joe Didier led the prayer.
There were no guest’s this week.
There were 28 meals served and 23 home deliveries.
Sally Duman won the free dinner.
Katie Remacle won the nickel Bingo pot. Theresa Sonnen won both the BING pot and the Blackout.
Door prize winners were Diana Didier, Doris Sonnen, Norma Schumacher, Barbara Rehder, Theresa Sonnen and Elaine Schumacher.
Seniors wanting to go to Lewiston to shop or doctor’s appointments and don’t want to drive, call Coast driver Katie Manifold at 509-397-2935.
Come join us for a meal every Tuesday for a small donation at the Pioneer Senior Center in the Cottonwood Community Hall basement. Meals are served at 12 noon.
Menu for August 20
Chicken Enchilada, Cole Slaw, Fruit Cup, Vanilla Pudding.
To order meals delivered, call City Hall at 208-962-3231.
