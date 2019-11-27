Mariel Arnzen opened the Nov. 19th meeting of the Pioneer Senior Citizens with the Pledge of Allegiance and Joe Didier led the dinner prayer.
Guests were Bobbie Schmidt, Tyler Sonnen, Emmett Wilson, Bill Farmer, Orval & Pauline Schlader and Leah and Pete Prigge.
There were 56 meals served with 17 takeouts. Joanne Sonnen won the free dinner. Deloris Kindall won the nickel Bingo pot. Marianne Wren won the BING pot and Theresa Sonnen won the blackout pot. Door prize winners were Sylvia Forsmann, Irene Terhaar, Colleen Wilson, Anna Gehring, Leah Prigge and Marge Terhaar Lamb.
Seniors wanting to go to Lewiston to shop or doctor’s appointments and don’t want to drive, call Coast driver Katie Manifold at 509-397-2935.
Come join us for a meal every Tuesday for a small donation at the Pioneer Senior Center in the Cottonwood Community Hall basement. Meals are served at 12 noon.
Meal for Dec. 3
Cook’s Choice
To order meals delivered, call City Hall at 208-962-3231.
