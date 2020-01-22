Chris Maestas opened the Jan. 14 meeting of the Pioneer Senior Citizens with the Pledge of Allegiance and Gabby Rehder led the dinner prayer.
Guests were Tyler Sonnen, Marvin Jay and Amy Uptmor.
There were 30 meals serve with 19 takeouts.
Lorraine Nuxoll won the free meal.
Sally Duman the nickel bingo pot. Sharalyn Forsmann and Vern Uhlorn split the BING pots and Peggy Uhlorn and Chris Uptmor split the blackout.
Door prize winners were Bertie Forsmann, Sally Duman, Ella Schaeffer, Connie Anderson, Colleen Wilson and Sharalyn Forsmann.
Seniors wanting to go to Lewiston to shop or doctor’s appointments and don’t want to drive, call Coast driver Katie Manifold at 509-397-2935.
Come join us for a meal every Tuesday for a small donation at the Pioneer Senior Center in the Cottonwood Community Hall basement. Meals are served at 12 noon.
Menu for Jan. 28
Baked Lime Tilapia, Coleslaw, Applesauce, Roll, Peanut Butter Cookies.
To order meals delivered, call City Hall at 208-962-3231.
